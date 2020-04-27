MODESTO (CBS13) — A man has been rearrested in Modesto just a day after he was released from jail under the zero bail policy, police say.

The Modesto Police Department says 21-year-old Jamaal Prince was arrested on Friday by the Street Gang Unit on suspicion of possessing a loaded gun with no serial number. A moving car had been struck by gunfire in the Sutter Avenue and Nian Way neighborhood, leading to the police investigation.

No one was hurt in that incident, but Prince was arrested and later released on California’s zero bail policy.

However, a day later officers spotted a car with a false license plate near Paradise Road and Sutter Avenue. After pulling the car over, a loaded firearm and ammunition was found side.

Two people were inside the car: 33-year-old Aaren Prince and his brother, Jamaal.

Both prince brothers were arrested under several felony gun violations, police say.

Jamaal is now facing an added bail enhancement of $100,000 due to the prior arrest.