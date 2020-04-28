



CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) — An Arnold man arrived home Tuesday to find a housecleaner he hired in December inside his home, sheriff’s deputies said.

According to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, 55-year-old Brad Earnest Burch, made himself a key to access the victim’s residence and was there Tuesday when the victim came home after being away for a few days.

READ ALSO: Sheriff: Woman Tried To Fool Deputies By Pretending She Was Asleep Inside RV She Allegedly Broke Into

Burch left when the homeowner said he was calling the sheriff’s office, but was found and arrested shortly after by responding deputies. The sheriff’s office said they found a tablet that was taken from the victim’s residence at a nearby home where Burch was staying.

Burch was arrested on felony charges of burglary and committing a felony while on bail. He’s also charged with resisting arrest and is being held on $50,000 bail at the Calaveras County Jail.