SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As state leaders laid out more details on how California can reopen amid the coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced they are also considering starting the new school year early to try and stem the disruption in education caused by the crisis.

The governor again reiterated at his daily press conference on Tuesday his declaration that California is possibly weeks, not months away from modifying the stay-at-home order.

Newsom stressed that he’s basing his decisions on the six indicators he’s laid out before, not on political pressure.

#BREAKING @GavinNewsom: We recognize there has been a learning loss. We are considering the prospect of an early start to the new school year… as early as July. We need to start to prepare for the physical and environmental changes in the schools. @CBSSacramento — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) April 28, 2020

“Politics and protests will not drive our decision making. Science, data and public health with drive our decision making,” Newsom said

Recognizing that there has been a learning loss with schools canceling in-person classes, Newsom mentioned that leaders are talking about starting the new school year early.

“We are considering the prospect of an early start to the new school year as early as July,” Newsom said. “We need to start to prepare for the physical and environmental changes in the schools.”

He reiterated that the early school year plan was still just talk, at this point.

Newsom also noted that California was only in the first of four phases of reopening. In this first phase, officials are focused on flattening the curve with building stores of PPE and hospital capacity, among other issues. Phase two, which Newsom said is possibly weeks away, is when “low risk” businesses can start reopening with adaptations.

I know we're all ready for life to go back to normal. But it's unbelievably important we re-open our economy in a scientific, thoughtful way — guided by public health. Our stores will look different. Offices will operate differently. But we will be healthier. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 28, 2020

Phase three will be when high-risk jobs, like barbers and salons, could start reopening. Phase four will be the end of the stay-at-home order.

Newsom noted that phase three and four are months, not weeks away.