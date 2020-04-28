  • CBS13On Air

Lodi (CBS13) — A pilot was injured after a small plane crashed near Lodi Tuesday evening.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened off Peltier Road and Dustin Road in Lodi just after 6 p.m.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a single-engine Cessna 177 “crashed under unknown circumstances.” The sheriff’s office said the pilot started having engine problems and crashed into an open field.

Officials say the pilot was transported to an area hospital to get checked out but only suffered minor injuries.

There were no other occupants in the plane.

 

