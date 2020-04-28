Lodi (CBS13) — A pilot was injured after a small plane crashed near Lodi Tuesday evening.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened off Peltier Road and Dustin Road in Lodi just after 6 p.m.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a single-engine Cessna 177 “crashed under unknown circumstances.” The sheriff’s office said the pilot started having engine problems and crashed into an open field.
Officials say the pilot was transported to an area hospital to get checked out but only suffered minor injuries.
There were no other occupants in the plane.
Plane crash off of Peltier Rd/Dustin Rd in Lodi, shortly after 6 pm. Solo occupant started having engine problems and crash-landed onto an open field. Pilot only suffered minor injuries but was transported to a local hospital for a full check-up. #lucky pic.twitter.com/dNHRtqtkCX
— San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office (@SJSheriff) April 29, 2020