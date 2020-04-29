Comments
GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — A man is not only suspected of breaking into someone’s home in Grass Valley, police say he’s also accused of trying to set the place on fire.
The incident happened early Tuesday morning at a home along Columbia Avenue.
Grass Valley police say officers responded to investigate after a resident called 911 to report someone had broken into their home. The resident also said the suspect tried to set the home on fire when they ran.
Officers got to the scene in time to quickly find and arrest the suspect, identified as Juan Hurtado.
Hurtado has been booked into jail and is facing charges of burglary and arson.