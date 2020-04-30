  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Turlock News

TURLOCK (CBS13) — Another person has died after the large coronavirus outbreak at a Turlock nursing facility, officials say.

The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 at the Turlock Nursing And Rehabilitation Center now stands at six, as of Thursday morning.

Officials say 67 residents and 30 staff members have tested positive for coronavirus so far. Another 8 test results are still pending.

The nursing home outbreak represents a sizable portion of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Stanislaus County. Officials say, as of Wednesday, there have been 339 confirmed coronavirus cases and 11 deaths in the county.

Comments

Leave a Reply