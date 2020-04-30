



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Governor Gavin Newsom announced a new resource Thursday for essential workers who are looking for child care during the coronavirus pandemic.

The online portal provides access to safe and reliable child care options in their area.

Earlier this month, Newsom signed an executive order to provide expanded access to child care for essential workers during the coronavirus outbreak.

The executive order will allow the California Department of Education and California Department of Social Services to waive programmatic and administrative requirements, the governor’s office said in a press release.

As a result, child care will be able to prioritize essential workers, including health care professionals, emergency responders, law enforcement officials, and grocery store employees.

On April 10, the governor allocated $50 million for child care vouchers, prioritizing children at risk of abuse or neglect as well as children of essential workers.

Building on that expanded access for essential workers, the new portal helps parents find nearby licensed child care programs based on their location.

The list of child care programs includes helpful information such as license numbers, availability, ages of children accepted, and hours.

Open child care centers can also register on the state’s website.