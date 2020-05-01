



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Public health officials are tracking clusters of coronavirus cases in Sacramento County.

The number of coronavirus cases where Nora Crawford lives is concerning.

“I have never experienced anything like this,” she explained.

Her Oak Park home sits in zip code 95817. It’s also couple Amber and Roger’s community.

“We’ve been here about 10 years,” the couple said.

County officials are now tracking three coronavirus clusters at congregate care facilities in their zip code that currently have more than 70 cases.

CBS13 learned that Gold River and Rancho Cordova, both part of the 95670 zip code, are also dealing with more than 70 cases.

READ: Coronavirus In Greater-Sacramento Region: Where Are The Confirmed Cases?

“Rancho Cordova had a lot of cases in one of the communities starting about three or four weeks ago and Oak Park has a lot of staff members from UC Davis and a lot of UC folks were tested,” said Dr. Peter Beilenson, Director of the Sacramento County Department of Health Services.

Dr. Beilenson says the county is now expanding testing.

“Most importantly we will be testing asymptomatic patients,” he explained.

Dr. Beilenson said more testing will give county officials a better picture of how widespread COVID-19 really is.

“We will be doing some walk-up clinics in neighborhoods in vulnerable communities,” Dr. Beilenson said.

Community member Damitra Barnes said she isn’t taking chances and is continuing to take social distancing seriously.

“I haven’t been doing anything, and I mean anything,” she said.

Want to see where all of the reported coronavirus cases are in Sacramento County? You can check the map here.