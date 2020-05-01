



– Amazon announced Thursday that Whole Foods Market stores will be offering free face masks to shoppers at stores nationwide.

Amazon said the free, disposable masks will be offered upon entry to the store to those who do not have their own masks. This will be implemented over the course of the next week.

In a blog post, the company said it will be requiring customers to wear masks while shopping in their stores during the ongoing pandemic.

The company also announced earlier in the week that 100 million face masks were distributed to employees throughout the Amazon global operations network and all Whole Foods Market stores.

Amazon said it expects to spend over $800 million in the first half of the year on coronavirus safety measures through purchasing sanitation items, face coverings and other critical items needed in the fight against COVID-19.