STOCKTON (CBS13) – The Stockton Police Department said an arrest has been made after a hit-and-run killed one person and injured another in a grocery store parking lot on Saturday.
The department said the deceased, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A second victim, a woman also in her 40s, was hospitalized with minor injuries.
The suspect who fled the scene was located and arrested hours later, police said.
Stockton police said the hit-and-run happened at around 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Food Source on Hammer Lane.
No further details on what led up to the collision have been made available at this time.