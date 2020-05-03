



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Biba, Italian bistro and long-time staple of the Sacramento dining scene, has decided to permanently close its doors after a drop in sales due to the coronavirus.

Biba will shut down on May 9. The Italian bistro has been a local favorite for more than 30 years.

“It is with a heavy heart that Biba’s family has decided, after 33 years, the time has come for Biba Restaurant to say Arrivaderci,” the late Biba Caggiano’s family – Vincent Caggiano and two daughters Carla and Paolo – said in a statement released on social media.

Biba Caggiano, the woman who arguably put the Sacramento dining scene on the map over three decades ago, died last August at the age of 82.

RELATED: Biba Caggiano, Iconic Sacramento Chef And Restaurateur, Dies At 82

A native of the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy, Caggiano moved to Sacramento in the late 60s. The restaurant scene back then left much to be desired. She later opened Biba Restaurant in 1986, which has since been among the city’s most highly-rated dining spots.

“We feel blessed to have been part of Sacramento’s culinary community, and we thank our employees for their years of loyalty and service,” the family’s statement said. “We are forever grateful for the memories.”