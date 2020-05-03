HAWAII (CBS13) – Citrus Heights newlyweds who visited Hawaii for their honeymoon were arrested for violating the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine rule for travelers, according to state officials.

Borice Leouskiy, 20, Yuliia Andreichenko, 26, both of Citrus Heights and were raised in the Ukraine, arrived at a Waikiki-area hotel Wednesday night, according to a state news release. Although hotel management read the newlyweds the quarantine rules, the couple reportedly said airport officials told them they were allowed to visit friends, parks and beaches, according to officials.

State officials said the couple scoffed when hotel management again read them the quarantine requirements.

The couple left the hotel that night and returned sometime after midnight with pizza and said they were allowed to leave to purchase food, the news release said.

State officials said the newlyweds left the hotel again the next day which forced the hotel to contact authorities.

Leouskiy and Andreichenko face charges unsworn falsification to authority and violation of the 14-day quarantine.

“We appreciate the vigilance and cooperation of the hotel staff, and staff at other hotels, in helping maintain the health and safety of visitors and residents,” Attorney General Clare Connors noted. “It is important that everyone flying into Hawai‘i at this time, abide by our mandatory rules. Law enforcement, in partnership with other state and county agencies and the travel industry are continuing to monitor compliance with the mandatory self-quarantine rule.”