DENAIR (CBS13) – One person is dead after a trailer became engulfed in flames near Turlock late Saturday night, fire officials said.

The Denair Fire Department said crews were dispatched shortly after 11:30 p.m. to the fire burning in the 4100 block of East Monte Vista Avenue.

The trailer fire was located in the backyard of a residence, officials said, and the flames were reportedly too strong for firefighters to enter the structure.

After the fire was extinguished, firefighters located one deceased individual inside of the trailer, officials said. The individual was initially unaccounted for and their identity has not been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.