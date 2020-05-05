



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Some businesses will be allowed to resume operations with restrictions in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as soon as Friday. This is part of phase two of the state’s re-opening plan.

“We are hoping this week will kind of be a make it or break kind of week,” said Nykole Woodward Mclean with Arden Park Florist and Gift Galler.

The shop has been making modifications days ahead of a busy Mother’s Day Weekend. They’ve now made curbside pick up an option for customers.

“[Customers] call when they are either in the parking lot or a few minutes away and we will place that out on a table in front of the store for them,” Nykole explained.

The shop is also doing contact-free deliveries.

“We are leaving it on the porch from them, and we are asking not to come to the door until we have already left. We are wiping down all the vases and the containers and everything before we leave them,” she explained.

Head over to Relles Florist and modifications are being made there too. The florist taking things one step further and getting ready for customers to come inside, allowing up to three people at a time.

“We’re putting up barriers the plastic barriers you’ve see around,” Jim Relles explained.

The Sacramento Metro Chamber of Commerce says businesses are quickly refining their operations in this time of survival.

“What do I need to open up how do I sanitize my space, how do get my employees back onboard,” said Amanda Blackwood President and CEO of the Sacramento Metro Chamber of Commerce.

Nykole has been busy prepping for the changes and although operations going forward will look different, she hopes her business will once again start booming.

“And do what we can do to make up for those two months,” she said.