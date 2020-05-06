Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — A semi-truck driver has been arrested in the Stockton area on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
California Highway Patrol says an officer spotted a semi speeding north on Interstate 5 near Pershing Avenue.
The officer clocked the semi at over 80 mph, CHP says.
Officers were able to pull the driver over. He was then found to have been allegedly driving the big rig under the influence of alcohol.
“Driving any vehicle while impaired is extremely dangerous, however you up the ante when you throw in an 80,000 pound vehicle/weapon,” CHP Stockton wrote.
The driver has been arrested. His name has not been released at this point.