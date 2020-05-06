Placer Union High School District Planning Graduation CeremonyThe district is working on a plan to have the Class of 2020 walk and receive their diplomas in person.

3 hours ago

Self-Employed Californians Still Waiting To Get Unemployment MoneyAfter seven weeks of waiting just to apply for unemployment, many self-employed Californians were optimistic they’d get their money within 48 hours of applying, as promised. But it turns out, that didn’t exactly happen.

3 hours ago

CBS13 News PM News Update - 5/6/20The latest headlines.

4 hours ago

Evening Forecast - May 6, 2020It's going to heat up this weekend!

4 hours ago

Sacramento Convention Center Construction ContinuesIt’s still on track to be completed by the end of this year. But with the local economy reliant on the convention center we wanted to know, how do they plan on attracting people in this new normal?

4 hours ago