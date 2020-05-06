TURLOCK (CBS13) — A total of nine either current or former residents of a Turlock nursing facility have died after a large coronavirus outbreak.

The outbreak at the Turlock Nursing And Rehabilitation Center is one of the largest in California. Along with the 9 deaths, as of Tuesday, the facility confirms that 73 residents and 36 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

To deal with the outbreak, the nursing home has divided the facility into a wing devoted to residents who have tested positive for coronavirus and one for those who have tested negative.

Staff and essential medical personnel are also continuing to be screened before they can enter the facility.

The nursing home’s outbreak represents a sizable portion of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Stanislaus County. As of Tuesday evening, county officials say there are 433 positive cases and 15 recorded deaths.