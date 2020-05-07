  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMBroke
    9:00 PMTommy
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ceres News

CERES (CBS13) – The Ceres Police Department arrested a man accused of operating a Dimethyltryptamine lab out of an RV in front of a residence in the area.

The department said Andrew Manriquez, 25, of Ceres, is accused of manufacturing DMT, a drug that produces similar effects as psychedelics, like LSD and magic mushrooms.

On Wednesday morning, Ceres police followed up on an anonymous tip regarding the RV being parked in front of a residence on the 1600 block of Manny Lane for an extended period of time.

Authorities said Manriquez was identified as the occupant and a search warrant was authored after they observed precursors of a DMT lab.

Investigators said they learned the lab was set up as an extraction or conversion lab using solvents. Police said $10,000 was also seized from the residence.

Manriquez faces a charge of manufacturing a controlled substance.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to contact the Ceres Police Department.

Comments

Leave a Reply