CERES (CBS13) – The Ceres Police Department arrested a man accused of operating a Dimethyltryptamine lab out of an RV in front of a residence in the area.

The department said Andrew Manriquez, 25, of Ceres, is accused of manufacturing DMT, a drug that produces similar effects as psychedelics, like LSD and magic mushrooms.

On Wednesday morning, Ceres police followed up on an anonymous tip regarding the RV being parked in front of a residence on the 1600 block of Manny Lane for an extended period of time.

Authorities said Manriquez was identified as the occupant and a search warrant was authored after they observed precursors of a DMT lab.

Investigators said they learned the lab was set up as an extraction or conversion lab using solvents. Police said $10,000 was also seized from the residence.

Manriquez faces a charge of manufacturing a controlled substance.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to contact the Ceres Police Department.