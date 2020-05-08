OROVILLE (CBS13) – Three people were arrested and a fourth is being sought in connection to a string of vehicle burglaries that occurred through Oroville since December 2019, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Mark Kelley, 34, of Oroville, faces multiple charges of burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine for sale and for committing a felony while released on bail. The sheriff’s office said that by use of an ANDE Rapid DNA machine they obtained in 2018, they were able to link Kelley to DNA found at the scene of the burglaries that have occurred in 2019 and 2020 in the Lime Saddle Marina and Monument Hill Recreation Area.

At the time an arrest warrant was issued for Kelley, one was also issued for Jason Triplett, 43, of Oroville. The sheriff’s office said Triplett has yet to be located and arrested. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact authorities.

When deputies served a search warrant at Kelley’s residence, which is located in the 1900 block of Greenville Street in Oroville, authorities said they also contacted Tami McPhun, 38, and Tonya West, 59, both of Oroville.

The sheriff’s office said West was arrested and faces several charges including possession of brass knuckles, possession of an illegal baton, possession of stolen property, and possession of firearms with serial numbers removed. McPhun was also arrested and faces multiple charges that include possession of stolen property and possession of meth for sale.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office is seeking out anyone with additional information related to the case and is also searching for the victim of a vehicle burglary that occurred at a boat launch area.

Swipe left to see mugshots of the three arrested.