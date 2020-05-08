STOCKTON (CBS13) – A $10,000 reward is being offered for information on a suspect in an armed robbery that happened nearly two weeks ago, the Stockton Police Department said.

Stockton police said the suspect was described as a black male in his 20s, about 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall with a thin build. Surveillance footage captured the suspect wearing a grey Adidas sweater with white stripes down the shoulders and arms, grey sweats, white Nike tennis shoes and a blue surgical mask.

Police said the weapon used was believed to be of an army green color.

The suspect is accused of robbing a cashier at gunpoint at a grocery store in the 1800 block of Monte Diablo Avenue on April 27, authorities said. The cashier handed over cash and the suspect immediately fled.

Anyone with information on the suspect or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.