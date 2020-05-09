American River Raft Rentals Open Up For Reservations Under Social Distancing ProtocolsAmerican River Raft Rentals opened back up Saturday with some coronavirus safety protocols in place.

Emotional Farewell For Retiring Sacramento Preschool Teacher Stopping Cancer TreatmentNearly 200 cars rolled down a Sacramento street on Saturday, all for retiring preschool teacher Anita Womack, who's better known to students as "Miss Anita." Womack is not only retiring but is also making a big life decision after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Suspected DUI Driver Freed From Car After Roller Crash In OrangevaleAuthorities had to free a suspected drunk driver who was trapped after a rollover crash in Orangevale on Saturday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said.

Musk Threatens To Exit California Over Virus RestrictionsTesla CEO Elon Musk threatened Saturday to pull the company’s factory and headquarters out of California in an escalating spat with local officials who have stopped the company from reopening its electric vehicle factory.