ORANGEVALE (CBS13) – Authorities had to free a suspected drunk driver who was trapped after a rollover crash in Orangevale on Saturday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said.
East Sacramento area CHP said the crash happened at around 3 p.m. in the 9100 block of Central Avenue.
The vehicle crashed and rolled over on its side, trapping the driver inside, CHP said. Authorities said alcohol was a factor.
CHP said fire crews responded to assist with extricating the driver, who was transported to Mercy San Juan Medical Center until being medically cleared to be transported to jail.
The driver’s identity was not released.