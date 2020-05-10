Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – Two people arrested in Stockton are accused of threatening to shoot a store employee who confronted them for shoplifting, authorities said.
The Stockton Police Department said Latoya Scrivens, 43, and Alexander Williams, 25, both face robbery charges.
The incident happened at a business in the 10300 block of Trinity Parkway in the Bear Creek District.
The 19-year-old employee confronted Scrivens and Williams who police say were spotted stealing items from the store.
The suspects fled the business but were located shortly after by officers and taken into custody, the department said.