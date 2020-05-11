EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities say they are still searching for a North Dakota man who was last seen swimming in the American River last month.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old John Nguyen was swimming in the south fork of the American River on April 28 when he was pulled away by strong currents. He has not been seen since.

Search and rescue, dive and drone teams responded to try and find Nguyen but have had no luck.

“This is another terrible reminder of the dangers of the rivers and lakes in our county,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a statement on Monday.

Nguyen remains listed as a missing person.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (530) 621-6600.