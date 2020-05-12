Comments
NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities say they had to rescue a person who fell off the overlook point off Highway 20 in Nevada County.
Exactly when the incident happened is unclear, but the Nevada County Consolidated Fire Department posted about it on Facebook on Tuesday.
The department says someone fell off the overlook at the Vista Point rest stop.
With the help of several other agencies, crews were able to bring the person back up the cliff with a vertical rope system.
That person has since been taken to the hospital. Their condition has not been disclosed.
Nevada City Firefighters, Cal Fire NEU, Sierra Nevada Ambulance and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office responded to help with the rescue.