First 2 Counties Get OK To More Quickly ReopenThe first two California counties received state approval Tuesday to more quickly reopen some services as state officials gradually relax restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

9 minutes ago

Intruder Uses Bathroom After Getting Into Roseville Home Through Unlocked DoorAccording to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, a man had apparently gotten in through an unlocked door while the family was putting their kids to sleep. The man then stayed in the home for a bit - even using the bathroom to bath himself, deputies say. Katie Johnston reports.

4 hours ago

CBS13 News AM News Update - 5/12/20The latest headlines.

5 hours ago

14 Deaths Now Recorded After Large Coronavirus Outbreak At Turlock Nursing HomeA total of 14 residents of a Turlock nursing facility have now died after a large coronavirus outbreak.

5 hours ago

Gov. Newsom Expected To Announce Guidelines For Restaurant ReopeningsSome restaurants could start to reopen for limited dine-in service soon.

5 hours ago