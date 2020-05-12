



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Animal rescuers are keeping an eye on another injured sea lion in the Sacramento River near Old Sacramento.

The sea lion has been spotted with injuries that look like gunshot wounds. The Marine Mammal Center says that they are not going to rescue the animal because it seems to be in good health.

“Seals and sea lions have an amazing ability to heal. And that’s one of the things we are always balancing. When we decide whether to respond and rescue an animal or not,” Dave Zahniser with the Marine Mammal Center said.

The non-profit says they will keep an eye on the sea lion, and if it gets worse, they will step in and rescue it.

Last week, a sea lion with a fishing hook in its mouth was spotted in the same area.

READ MORE: Injured Sea Lion Spotted By Tower Bridge, Experts Ask For Public’s Help To Find It