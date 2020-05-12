Placer County Gets Green Light To Reopen Restaurants, MallAfter streets and businesses sat empty in downtown Roseville for eight weeks, customers will have to get used to the new normal as restaurants and stores reopen.

Stanislaus County Supervisors Vote To Not Enforce Governor's OrderLeaders in Stanislaus County, which has not been given the green light for an accelerated reopening, are easing up on enforcing the governor's order.

Coronavirus Courtroom Changes: Hearings Held Over ZoomCoronavirus is changing the world as we know it, including the inside of our courtrooms.

Detectives Investigating After 2 People Shot At While Driving Through Stretch Of Highway 49Detectives are investigating a pair of recent incidents where drivers have apparently been shot at while going through a particular stretch of Highway 49 in North Auburn.