AUBURN (CBS13) — Authorities say four more people have been cited for allegedly trespassing at the Foresthill Bridge recently.

The citations happened on Monday after deputies from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office caught the group on the bridge.

Deputies say the two juveniles from El Dorado County and two adults from Sacramento County were on the maintenance catwalk under the bridge that’s off-limits to the public.

Over the past few weeks, the sheriff’s office says they have caught and cited more than two dozen people for trespassing at the bridge. The trespassers wandered into the off-limits parts of the picturesque bridge to take videos for social media sites like Instagram and TikTok.

Most of the people cited have been young adults, the sheriff’s office says.

People found trespassing on that portion of the bridge face a $2,000 fine and/or six months in jail, the sheriff’s office says.