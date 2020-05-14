SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person has died after a crash on Cosumnes River Boulevard late Thursday morning.
The scene is on surface streets near Cosumnes River Boulevard and Interstate 5.
Incident info: Fatal vehicle accident on surface streets near Cosumnes River Blvd and Interstate 5. Most current info is 2 vehicles with major front end damage. 1 patient is being extricated. 1 person has been determined deceased in the other vehicle. Use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/iAqlnJl2zu
— Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) May 14, 2020
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the Sacramento Fire Department says two vehicles were involved. Both vehicles suffered major front-end damage, first responders say.
One person has been pronounced dead at the scene, firefighters say.
Another person is in the process of being pulled out of a vehicle. That person’s condition is unclear at this point.
Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.
More information to come.