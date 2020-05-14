  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person has died after a crash on Cosumnes River Boulevard late Thursday morning.

The scene is on surface streets near Cosumnes River Boulevard and Interstate 5.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the Sacramento Fire Department says two vehicles were involved. Both vehicles suffered major front-end damage, first responders say.

One person has been pronounced dead at the scene, firefighters say.

Another person is in the process of being pulled out of a vehicle. That person’s condition is unclear at this point.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

More information to come.

Comments

Leave a Reply