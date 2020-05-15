



FOLSOM (CBS13) — Folsom Lake State Park is back up and running with safety modifications, giving neighbors a new place to go this weekend.

As part of the state’s phase 2 reopening plan, rangers are allowing parking and are opening the boat launches. People have been waiting to take a swim and lay out on the beach for weeks now.

The gates now open at six major park entrances including Nimbus Flat, Beals Point, and Granite Bay.

“Oh my gosh. I woke up this morning and I’m like, are you kidding!” said Laura Porter.

Porter is a grandma who considers this a belated Mothers Day weekend dream come true.

“This is the perfect place to be, outdoors, breathing,” she said.

It was Frazier Baptist’s lucky day. He showed up with the grandkids and had no idea the parks had been closed for weeks.

“I’ve really got to take advantage of it now!” he said.

The boat launches were the most popular Friday. The ride out on the water provided a nice break from riding out coronavirus.

Head park ranger Barry Smith said it brings him a lot of joy to see people this happy.

“I never thought in my career that I would be so excited to open up a gate,” he said.

With rangers out on patrol making sure people social distance, Smith issued a word of caution to visitors.

“Keep it local. There’s no need to get in a car and drive miles and miles or across county lines to come into a park,” Smith said.