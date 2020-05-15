



The Sacramento Kings had some of the best teams in the NBA during the early 2000s and Mike Bibby was a big reason why.

Bibby led the Kings to an NBA-best 61 wins during the 2001-2002 season and Sacramento came within a game of making the NBA Finals. The former NBA guard played seven seasons with the Kings before being traded to the Atlanta Hawks in 2008 and then finished out his career with the Miami Heat and New York Knicks.

While Bibby played with a lot of great teams in his career, including the 2011 Miami Heat with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, he says his Kings teams were the best he played on. He knew as soon as he got traded from Vancouver that something special was about to happen in Sacramento.

“The guys treated me like I was there for five, six, seven years. I got there and Jason Williams was a prized possession in Sacramento and when I got traded for him, I just wanted to fit in,” said Bibby in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “I didn’t know if the fans would like me or if the team would like me. In my first year we had the best record in the West. I had the best time of my life and my career playing in Sacramento with those guys. I think Sacramento is the best team I played on.”

During his time in Sacramento, Bibby quickly established one of the best duos in the NBA with Chris Webber. The former NBA player says that was able to happen because the former #1 overall pick and 5x All-Star didn’t have an ego.

“Webb is an alpha dog. Everybody knew that was what made our team so special,” said Bibby. “I played on teams where if guys didn’t get their points, they weren’t the same guys. When I played with Sacramento, it didn’t matter who scored the points. As long as we won, the guys were the same way. That’s the way basketball was meant to be played. Even though Webb was the alpha dog, he didn’t have an ego.”

While Bibby had many great moments in his NBA career, his finest was when he hit a game winning shot against the Los Angeles Lakers during Game 5 of the 2002 Western Conference Finals.

“I remember coming out the huddle and telling Webb if you don’t shoot it, give it to me and I’ll knock it down,” said Bibby. “That’s the way our team was. Webb felt comfortable enough to pass me the ball and I could take care of my business. That’s the way our team was.”

