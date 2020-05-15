SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — A Suisun City family is calling for sensitivity training after they became victims of mistaken identity with officers surrounding their home.

The incident was caught on camera as an officer screamed profanity at a dad in front of his child and wife. That officer has since been fired.

The young couple, who are both army veterans, remain supporters of law enforcement.

Cyrah and his wife Megan didn’t know what was happening as they were playing with their daughter in the living room and heard someone pounding on the door.

“I saw the police in the window and told my husband the police are here,” Megan Hawkins said.

“I already knew they were in the wrong place because I was like, “I don’t know anything about what you guys are asking, I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Cyrah Hawkins said.

The family, still in shock and frightened, were then verbally harassed by one officer who used aggressive profanity toward Cyrah in front of his family.

“He tried to apologize when his partner officer told him too, but the damage had been done. Too little too late,” says Cyrah.

Suisun City police told CBS13 this was all a misunderstanding because it was the wrong home and wrong address. Police were trying to perform a welfare check on a 3-year-old, but they were at an incorrect location and talking to the wrong family.

“I was so uncomfortable about this, this won’t be easy to forget,” Megan said.

The officer who screamed profanity has now been fired and the police department has apologized.

The military vet, now turned actor who actually plays cop roles in commercials and films, is asking for more training for officers so nothing like this doesn’t happen again.

The family says they are willing to work with police to strengthen the bond on how to make those first impressions as most cops already do.