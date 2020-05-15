Comments
TRACY (CBS13) – Authorities arrested a man Thursday who’s accused of setting his relative’s home on fire, the Tracy Police Department said.
Tracy police said Pedro Suarez, 31, started the fire at around 7:30 p.m. in one of the home’s bedrooms and remained inside until the house was fully engulfed.
Suarez then ran out of the house to the backyard where he was greeted by officers already in position to arrest him.
All of the family members were able to make it outside of the home and no injuries were reported.
The police department said the fire happened in the 100 block of W. Beverly Place.
Police said Suarez was taken to the hospital to be checked for smoke inhalation before being booked into the San Joaquin County Jail where he faces charges of arson and child endangerment.