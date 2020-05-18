



A Citrus Heights man has pleaded no contest to various child molestation charges.

On May 15, Jason Earl Hook pleaded no contest to one count of attempted lewd act on a child under 14 years old, two counts of committing a lewd act on a child under 14 years old, three counts of oral copulation on a child under 10 years old, and one count of committing a lewd act on a child 14 or 15 years old, according to Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office Media Officer Shelly Orio.

Hook was 43 when he has arrested Sept. 27, 2019 on 25 counts of child molestation. An investigation into the cases began on Sept. 8. Detectives identified Hook as the suspect and revealed his victims were both male and female between the ages of eight and 17 years old. According to detectives, all of his victims were known to him and would visit him at his residence. Additionally, some were friends of family members. Police say some of the incidents date back to 2008 and all occurred while Hook lived in Citrus Heights on Birdcage Street.

Police say Hook taught lightsaber classes for both Sunrise Community Church and San Juan High School’s after school club. San Juan Unified School District said Hook’s daughter was part of a lightsaber club that Hook visited a few times. The school then asked him to go through a background check before he could continue visiting, at which point he stopped attending.

Detectives have uncovered several victims, but suspect there are still more that have not been identified.

Hook allegedly told the victims to pinky swear promises of secrecy, and that if they broke the promise, their pinky would be cut off.

Hook was charged with the following:

• Four counts of 288 (C)(1)- Lewd act on a child victim 14 or 15 years of age and the defendant is 10 years older than the victim

• Six counts of 288(A)-Lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old

• Seven counts of 288.7(B)- Oral sex act with a child 10 years old or younger

• Eight counts of 288(B)(1)- Lewd act on a child under 14 using force

Hook faces a maximum sentence of 75 years to life in prison. Sentencing is set for June 24, 2020, at 8:30 a.m.