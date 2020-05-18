DELHI (CBS13) — Authorities say a 15-year-old Turlock boy was struck and killed by a semi-truck as he was riding a motorcycle in Merced County.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon at the intersection of W. Bradbury Road and Flower Street, directly south of Turlock and near the city of Delhi.

According to California Highway Patrol, the teenager was riding a motorcycle and ran through a stop sign at the intersection – going directly into the path of a semi-truck. The front end of the motorcycle was then struck by the big rig.

Officers say the 15-year-old was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says.

The driver of the semi-truck has been cooperating with the investigation. Drugs or alcohol are not believed to have been factors in the incident.

Authorities have not released the name of the teenager, but CHP says he was from Turlock and was riding a 2002 Yamaha Trail Motorcycle.