



VACAVILLE (KPIX) – So far, the coronavirus shelter-in-place struggle between churches and the state has only produced a lot of heat. But some church leaders are now beginning to add a little light into the discussion about when they may reopen.

The Valley Church, in rural Vacaville, in Solano County has space for about 320 worshipers. So Pastor Jeremy White says it does feel a little strange right now with only about 80 chairs set up to accommodate 6-foot social distancing.

“I mean, it’s a little different, you know,” he said, “but we’ve got to make adjustments and keep people safe — do what we need to do.”

READ ALSO: US Says California Order Discriminates Against Churches

He wants to reopen on May 31, Pentecost Sunday, which commemorates the start of the Christian church. So, they’ve added distancing markers, Plexiglas shields and, on Tuesday, industrial mixing equipment was installed to create large volumes of sanitizing liquids.

In case more than 80 people show up at the church they are creating an outdoor video viewing area complete with a barista serving coffee drinks. White says they are doing all they can to make church a low-risk activity.

READ MORE ON KPIX.COM