



WHEATLAND (CBS13) — The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain says they plan on reopening on Thursday.

The casino, which had only just opened its doors late last year, has been closed since March 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Download the all-new CBS Sacramento news app.

On Tuesday, the casino announced their plans to reopen on May 21. The move comes after Yuba and Sutter counties eased their restrictions after being approved by the state to push further into phase 2 of reopening.

Despite the easing of restrictions, Gov. Gavin Newsom had reportedly urged tribes to reconsider opening casinos this early. Casinos were named as one of the businesses as part of the third phase of reopening, which the state has not moved into at this point.

Several new preventative measures are being implemented at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento to try and stop the spread of coronavirus. The new measures include all guests and employees being required to wear face masks, temperatures will be checked at all entrances, and plexiglass shields being put up at service windows. Occupancy levels are also being reduced all around the building.

The casino says their protocols have been reviewed by the Yuba-Sutter health officer.