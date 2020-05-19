



(CNN) — Time to check your lottery tickets!

Someone has won the jackpot prize of $28 million by playing the SuperLotto Plus in California. The winning ticket matched all six numbers of Saturday’s draw — 03, 09, 23, 27, 35, along with Mega number 16. It was purchased at a 7-Eleven convenience store in National City.

The winner has not come forward and only has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.

California lottery officials said that even though their offices are closed to the public during the pandemic, the claim processing periods are not affected by the current health crisis.

“In order to claim a prize, winners must mail their winning ticket and claim form, or the winner may elect to keep the ticket in a secure place and present the claim in person when our nine CA Lottery District Office locations reopen to the public at a later date,” according to a press release from California Lottery.

The store that sold the ticket will receive an estimated $140,000 bonus from the California lottery.

“We are in a residential area and even though some stores in our area have closed, we have stayed open to serve our community,” said Paul Morrow, the 7-Eleven location’s franchisee, in the press release. “Selling Lottery products absolutely helps business, no doubt about it.”

He added that he isn’t sure what he’ll do with the bonus yet.

Revenue from the California lottery supports public education but it also provides commissions to stores based on the ticket sales. During late March and early April of this year, retailers across the state received over $7 million per week in commissions and bonuses from the lottery, according to officials.

“This money directly helps local businesses — most of which are independently-owned by entrepreneurs who are trying to stay afloat during these difficult times,” reads the press release.

