



Another Amazon worker — this one in Vacaville — has tested positive for the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

The employee has not been identified, but a company spokesperson says the company is supporting the worker, although they aren’t specifying what that entails. They say they are also going to lengths to ensure employees are protected.

“We are supporting the individual who is recovering. We are following guidelines from health officials and medical experts, and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site,” said Amazon spokesperson Brittany Parmley.

According to reports, the last day the sick employee was at the facility was April 7.

At the end of April, an Amazon employee at the company’s Tracy distribution center died of COVID-19-related complications.

“We are saddened by the loss of an associate at our site in Tracy, California. His family and loved ones are in our thoughts, and we are supporting his fellow colleagues in the days ahead,” said Lisa Levandowski, an Amazon spokesperson, of the death.