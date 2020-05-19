



WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Some West Sacramento essential businesses are keeping their doors open with a lot more precautions.

“I would think we’re looking after each other doing everything we can, everyone is following on the same,” said Lindsay Antill with Sacramento Tech Exchange.

Her essential electronics repair store in West Sacramento doing its best to stay afloat, as she’s grateful to be open during this pandemic. The store operates with great precaution. All employees and customers are required to wear a mask, social distancing is mandatory, and if anything is touched, it’s wiped down thoroughly.

“Ninety-nine percent of them understand and totally get it, while others are frustrated but that’s understandable,” Antill said.

The first testing site for West Sacramento is still a couple of weeks away and is set to be open from June 2 to June 20. Testing is open to anyone in the community including agricultural workers, the homeless, undocumented employees, and residents.

OptumServe will be able to test up to 135 people a day with test results available within 48 to 72 hours. A location for the testing site has not yet been announced.

West Sacramento accounts for 55% of all COVID-19 hospitalizations in Yolo County, and half of all cases that do not stem from nursing homes.

In an email to county supervisors and California Department of Public Health officials, West Sacramento Mayor Christopher Cabaldon wrote, “reopening without testing in the most affected area presents a clear danger.”

CBS13 drove around West Sacramento to a number of non-essential small businesses, many in a holding pattern where they can’t open up and can’t turn a profit.

It’s unknown how long these places can keep their doors closed.

In the meantime, essential businesses will enforce their wall of safety until the city gets the support it needs.

“Nice people understand everything just taking a little long,” says Antill.

CBS13 did reach out to Yolo County health officials who told us they are starting a dialogue with the state to speed up those tests.