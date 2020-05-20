



TRACY (CBS13) — The N95 mask-wearing men suspected of a jewelry case smash-and-grab robbery at a Costco store have been arrested, police say.

The incident happened back on May 7 at the Costco store in Tracy. Tracy police said two men wearing N95 masks entered the store then took a mallet to the jewelry case and smashed through the glass.

About $150,00 worth of jewelry was pocketed by the suspects, police said. They were last seen leaving the area in a sedan.

Detectives were able to identify the suspects as 30-year-old Livermore resident Jeffrey Potter and 28-year-old Manteca resident Richard Hoffman.

Hoffman had already been arrested on unrelated charges in Alameda County by the time he was identified as a suspect in the Costco robbery.

Potter was then arrested on May 16 in Livermore, Tracy police said.

The car believed to have been used in the Costco robbery was recovered at Hoffman’s home. It’s unclear if any of the stolen jewelry has been recovered.

Both men are now being held in jail, with Potter’s bail set at $250,000 and Hoffman’s at $750,000.