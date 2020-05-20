WHEATLAND (CBS13) — They were only open a few months before COVID-19 shut them down, but the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain is reopening.

Workers have been scrubbing and sanitizing ever since the stay at home order went into effect.

“You never know how many doors you have until you have to sanitize them all,” said Lakeyia Lugo.

Lugo is part of the Green Team at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento – and they aren’t gambling when it comes to preventing the spread of coronavirus.

“We feel very confident we have a fantastic plan in place to ensure the safety of our community and our guests and employees at all times,” said Mark Birtha, president of the casino.

Birtha says there is a 38-page plan approved by the state with health and safety protocols for social distancing that include floor markers, six feet between slot machines and plastic barriers at host stands and the players club.

“Our employees are wearing masks and gloves. We are doing temperature checks,” said Birtha.

Guests are screened as soon as they walk in the door with a thermal imaging camera that also takes your picture for security purposes.

“If their temperature is over, we will tell them to leave for the day. And [we] make sure everyone has a face mask,” said Kevin Yang, who works the front door.

Face masks are a given, and so are new practices inside the restaurant and buffet area – including disposable menus that can also be downloaded to your phone.

“We sanitize machines, vacuum carpet floors, sanitize offices,” said Lugo.

But for employees, it’s that old familiar feeling they are happy to be a part of again.

“I love working here, it’s one big family,” said Lugo.

The casino gave over $100,000 in grocery store gift cards to employees to help them through the crisis.

Doors reopen at 10 a.m. on May 21.