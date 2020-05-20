GRANITE BAY (CBS13) — A man and woman are under arrest on suspicion of a kick-in burglary in Granite Bay over the weekend.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, several witnesses reported seeing a man and woman trying to kick-in doors in a Granite bay neighborhood Sunday night. Eventually, the suspects got into a home along Polo Rancho Place and allegedly started stealing items.

The suspects loaded up solar lights, a jackhammer, saw blades and a doormat.

Deputies met the suspects as the pair was trying to back out of the garage of the home they had just burglarized. With the help of K9 Ronin’s warning barks, the pair was taken into custody.

Both suspects, who have been identified as 34-year-old Loomis resident Justin Rajotte and 30-year-old Fresno resident Jennifer Wheatley, are facing residential burglary and felony conspiracy charges.

Rajotte is also facing an added charge of committing a felony while out on bail, the sheriff’s office says.