No Tourists Allowed: South Lake Tahoe Warning Tourists Could Be Fined $1,000With a sunny and warm Memorial Day Weekend just around the corner, local officials are warning tourists to stay home and out of South Lake Tahoe.

California Stands To Lose Money As Trump Administration Gives Companies Breaks On Oil-Extraction RoyaltiesThe Trump administration has started giving energy companies temporary breaks on royalties they must pay for oil and gas extracted from federal lands because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Vandals Cause $7,000 In Damage To Windows At Roseville StoreRoseville Police need your help identifying two suspects who damaged a convenience store early Monday morning.

Students Sue To Avoid AP Test Retakes After GlitchesHigh school students who were blocked by technical issues from submitting their completed online Advanced Placement exams sued Wednesday demanding their work be counted. The executive who oversees the program said they likely would have to retake the tests instead.