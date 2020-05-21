SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Arden Fair Mall will not be back open for in-mall shopping by Memorial Day weekend.

A mall representative said, despite Sacramento County being approved to push further into California’s second stage of reopening, they’re waiting for the written order to be released on Friday. From there, once the county says they can reopen the interior, the mall will announce their reopening date.

Several stores at Arden Fair Mall have already reopened for curbside pick-up service. Shoppers aren’t allowed inside during this phase, but employees are delivering purchases to customers pulling up in their cars.

While Arden Fair Mall remains closed for in-mall shopping, the Roseville Galleria in neighboring Placer County plans to reopen on Friday just in time for the holiday weekend.

Placer County was among the first batch of counties to be approved to charge ahead with reopening.

Malls are allowed to reopen as part of the state’s roadmap in this expanded part of phase 2, but strict social distancing and other protocols to stop the spread of coronavirus need to be enforced.