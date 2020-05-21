



TURLOCK (CBS13) – It almost looks like back to normal depending on where you are in Stanislaus County. At Main Street Footers in Turlock, normal is the goal.

“As you can tell, we don’t have face masks, we don’t have plexiglass like hanging up or anything. We’re just keeping it smooth, make sure we sanitize and do everything we can,” said manager Danika Leopoldo.

“If I didn’t feel safe, I wouldn’t be here,” said customer Louie Naranjo.

Stanislaus County is one of the largest counties given state approval to fast-track reopening and is now further in phase 2 where dine-in restaurants can reopen. But there are state recommendations and protocols that not everyone seems to know.

“Different places that you go to some people wear the masks some people don’t,” said Naranjo.

“There is some confusion of if it’s being mandatory an whether it should be put on or not, but I think it should be a choice for masks,” said Leopoldo.

But having a choice isn’t the protocol. The California Department of Public Health sent CBS13 a link to all of its restaurant guidance. It shows “while face coverings are strongly encouraged for all employees, they are required for any employee (including servers, managers, bussers and food runners) who must be within six feet of customers.”

“Look around everywhere, you don’t see everyone wearing masks, the donut shop, they’re not wearing masks, everyone feels comfortable,” said Naranjo.

Some other recommendations from the state include discontinuing pre-setting tables with napkins and food ware, suspending condiment bottles and salt and pepper shakers, and even pre-screening customers for symptoms.

The Centers for Disease Control now says COVID-19 is more likely to spread from person-to-person and that touching surfaces is not likely the main way the virus spreads. Experts also now say gloves probably won’t lower your risk of contracting the virus either.

As for counties moving further into reopening, like Stanislaus, now comes the challenge of balancing normal and safe.

“We’re doing everything normal, everything is regular but we are sanitizing every table and we are washing are hands extra,” said Leopoldo.

