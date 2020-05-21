Comments
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — A Lathrop man was arrested Tuesday after detectives received a tip about someone uploading child pornography in the area.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office said 31-year-old Cristobal Medina was arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on possession of child pornography charges.
According to the sheriff’s office. a detective received the tip through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. That prompted an investigation that led them to serve a search warrant at the 100 block of Shadywood Avenue in Lathrop.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Mitchell at 209-468-4446