Lincoln Students Pose For Graduation Photo Without Social DistanceThere were more than 100 students involved and not a mask in sight.

5 minutes ago

Reopening Guidelines, Recommendations Lead To ConfusionAs more counties head further into phase two of reopening, that may look different depending on where you are.

21 minutes ago

Health Officials Explain Importance Of Contact TracersWidespread reopening is sparking fear about a possible second wave of coronavirus. Now doctors are focused on the key weapon in that battle: aggressive contact tracing of every person who tests positive.

29 minutes ago

Counties Asking Tourists To Stay Home Over Holiday WeekendCounties with few coronavirus cases are asking non-essential travelers to not cross county lines this Memorial Day Weekend.

32 minutes ago

Local Pastor Facing Several Child Molestation ChargesA Stockton pastor arrested on Thursday is accused of molesting numerous children while leading a church in Tulare County in the 1990s, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

34 minutes ago