



FOLSOM (CBS13) — With many Memorial Day Weekend plans foiled, some seem to have found some way around the pandemic.

“[I’m] going up to a cabin on Rice Lake, I’ve been going up to for about the last 50 years,” said driver Victor Villanueva who hand sanitizer and gloves in his car.

Suited up for the water and ready for the wind, Aaron Shook took his family to Folsom Lake for some kite surfing. It’s a $1,500 undertaking, but worth every penny because kite surfing and a day at the park was their only alternative. They usually go camping on Memorial Day weekend.

“[We’ve] been in our house, doing school and working from home for however many months, so it’s nice to get outside,” said Shook.

Shook says it’s nice to get outside but a disappointment that he had to cancel his camping reservations as state campgrounds are closed during the pandemic. While state parks are closed for camping, some private campgrounds are up and running and even booked up for the holiday weekend.

“We’re camping, hanging out, trying to have some fun after the last couple of months,” said camper Lindsey Smith.

“If they keep it with just their family and a small group, everybody seems to keep their safe distance,” said RV owner Ken Shaver.

AAA says holiday travel will hit a record low because of the pandemic, but for those traveling, there’s a silver lining. Gasbuddy says gas prices will be the lowest since 2003.