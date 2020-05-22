



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento County released a modified version to its stay-at-home order on Friday.

The change comes just days after the county received permission by the state to reopen parts of its economy faster.

Certain stores and dine-in restaurants will be able to reopen just in time for Memorial Day weekend. Other businesses that will be allowed to reopen are daycare facilities, outdoor gyms and outdoor art museums or galleries.

Hair salons, movie theaters and bars will remain closed during this phase.

Sacramento County was given the approval by California Department of Public Health (CDPH) to move further into "Stage 2" of California's Roadmap to Modify the COVID-19 Stay-at-Home Order.

Small indoor gyms and fitness centers in Sacramento County had to roll back plans to reopen after the county health director says they made a mistake.

Several gyms opened on Thursday with changes, including limiting capacity and disinfecting equipment. But the county director of health services suddenly changed the ruling after speaking with the state.

Gyms are considered “high-risk workplaces” and are not allowed to reopen until phase three.