COLFAX (CBS13) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said a man wanted on suspicion of multiple counts of rape has turned himself in.
The sheriff’s office on Saturday did not share any more information other than that Dru Skye Hernandez, 22, was in custody.
Hernandez had a $600,000 felony warrant out for his arrest.
Hernandez is facing multiple counts of rape by force or fear and forced sexual penetration on a minor, according to the sheriff’s office.