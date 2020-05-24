  • CBS13On Air

MODESTO (CBS13) – One person was arrested following a shooting that injured a teenager on Friday night, the Modesto Police Department said on Sunday.

Modesto police said the male victim, 19, suffered serious injuries in the shooting but is expected to survive.

Laru Cobbs, 21, was arrested after investigators were led to the suspect’s house, the department said.

Cobbs faces weapons charges and a charge of attempted murder, but a motive in the shooting has not yet been uncovered, authorities said. The shooting happened in the area of Kerr Avenue and Oregon Drive.

Anyone with information relevant to the shooting is asked to contact Modesto Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

